Priyanka Chopra DITCHED Meghan Markle's Baby Shower In NYC As The Duchess Didn't Attend Her Wedding?

    Revenge is a dish served cold and it looks like Priyanka Chopra has handed it to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Priyanka and Meghan are good friends and PeeCee even attended her wedding in the UK last summer and expected the Duchess to attend her wedding in Jodhpur, India. Reports state that Priyanka was heartbroken when Meghan Markle ditched her wedding and that caused a crack in their friendship.

    Meghan Markle's Baby Shower In New York City

    According to Page Six, Meghan Markle invited Priyanka Chopra for her baby shower in New York City and PeeCee chose to ditch the ceremony and headed to California on the same day instead and posted a picture on her Instagram handle from the sunny state.

    Priyanka Chopra Wants Meghan Markle's Apology?

    "Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologises. Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is. She feels Meghan didn't respect her, and didn't respect their friendship," said a source to Page Six.

    Priyanka Chopra Felt Crushed When Meghan Markle Ditched Her Wedding!

    The source also said to Page Six that "Priyanka was crushed" when the Duchess of Sussex Meghan couldn't make it to the wedding and now she chose to skip her baby shower held at the Mark Hotel in NYC.

    Priyanka & Meghan Are Still Good Friends, Says A Source

    The same publication quoted a close friend of Priyanka Chopra by saying that there's no bad blood or mood for revenge between the two. "There are no issues between the two women. They are friends, and anything you're being told otherwise is inaccurate and untrue."

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
