WHAT? Priyanka Chopra Is CONTROLLING & Has ANGER Issues; She & Nick Jonas Fighting Over Everything?

The Insider Further Added..

"Jonas believed the actress was cool and easy-going when they got married but recently Nick's seen a controlling side to her. She also has a temper - that's something Nick wasn't aware of until after the wedding celebrations."

Strange, Right?

The story further added that Jonas' family is begging Nick to end the marriage as they initially thought Priyanka was someone who would settle down and have kids but it's not going the way they had imagined.

The Magazine Further Hinted At Their Divorce

"There are whispers that Nick and Priyanka got married so quickly they didn't take the time to draw up a prenup. No one wold put it past her to make things difficult for Nick should they divorce."

PeeCee’s Team Quashes The Rumour

Though, it's quite visible that PeeCee and Nick are having a fun time with each other, Priyanka Chopra's team also made sure to quash the rumours and told Gossip Cop that these stories are totally untrue, nonsense and hogwash.