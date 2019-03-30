WHAT? Priyanka Chopra Is CONTROLLING & Has ANGER Issues; She & Nick Jonas Fighting Over Everything?
On one side, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken the Instagram by storm with their lovey-dovey pictures and on the other side; the rumour about their 'troubled marriage' is all over the Internet. According to OK! magazine, PeeCee & Nick are quickly falling out of love now that they're "starting to really get to know each other." An alleged insider tells the magazine, "They've been fighting about everything - work, partying, spending time together.
The bottom line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things... and now they're paying the price. Their marriage is hanging by a thread."
The Insider Further Added..
"Jonas believed the actress was cool and easy-going when they got married but recently Nick's seen a controlling side to her. She also has a temper - that's something Nick wasn't aware of until after the wedding celebrations."
Strange, Right?
The story further added that Jonas' family is begging Nick to end the marriage as they initially thought Priyanka was someone who would settle down and have kids but it's not going the way they had imagined.
The Magazine Further Hinted At Their Divorce
"There are whispers that Nick and Priyanka got married so quickly they didn't take the time to draw up a prenup. No one wold put it past her to make things difficult for Nick should they divorce."
PeeCee’s Team Quashes The Rumour
Though, it's quite visible that PeeCee and Nick are having a fun time with each other, Priyanka Chopra's team also made sure to quash the rumours and told Gossip Cop that these stories are totally untrue, nonsense and hogwash.
