    Priyanka Chopra Loses A Huge Project To Alia Bhatt?

    By
    |

    Ever since Inshallah was shelved, rumours have been rife that maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has promised Alia Bhatt that he would work with her soon. Inside reports suggest that Bhansali, who was earlier supposed to work with Priyanka Chopra in a project, has decided to replace her with Alia after the Inshallah debacle.

    According to Deccan Chronicle, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house registered a title called Gangubai with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA). The title is named after a woman from the red-light area in Mumbai's Kamathipura who ran multiple brothels and later offered protection to women who were forced into the flesh trade."

    priyanka-chopra-loses-a-huge-project-to-alia-bhatt

    A trade source reveals, "After the Inshallah fiasco, where he decided to can the film, Bhansali has been under pressure to quickly announce his next. He has also lost a lot of money when he shelved the film, and he has Alia's dates with him and asked her not to give them away. His writing work on Gangubai is more or less complete, and we expect an announcement soon from him."

    When Rajesh Khanna Confessed ENVYING Amitabh Bachchan's Success: Each Time He Slipped, I Smiled

    As far as the plot of Gangubai is concerned, it will be a period film about a brothel owner, who even had a chat with the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, when she met him to apprise him about the problems of women in the flesh trade.

    Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the shoot of Sadak 2. The film also casts Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

    Apart from Sadak 2, Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra, Takht and RRR.

