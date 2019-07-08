Priyanka Chopra STRUGGLING With Bollywood Projects? Will She GIVE UP Her Career In Hindi Industry?

Priyanka Is In Negotiations

A source close to the Priyanka Chopra quoted as saying, "She is in negotiations with several prominent filmmakers, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Vishal Bhardawaj. She has no intentions of giving up her career in Hindi cinema."

Priyanka Wants A Meaty & Meaningful Role

"Priyanka can't take any Bollywood assignment just because it has a big hero's or a big director's name attached to it. Her role has to say something. She's being watched very closely by fans across the world."

Priyanka To Star In Her Next Production?

Deccan Chronicle also reports that "There is a ‘strong possibility' of Priyanka Chopra starring in her next production."

Well, we gotta wait and watch if it really happens and what role Priyanka would portray on the silver screen!

Meanwhile, Priyanka Has Taken Instagram By Storm

The Bajirao Mastani actress shared a few pictures, lying beside the pool, looking smoking hot and the pictures have left the netizens gushing over her.

Priyanka captioned the pictures, "Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol 😝 📷@nickjonas 👙☀️" 🍸 💏