Pulwama Terror Attack To Be A Movie? Many A-list Actors Show Their Interest To Play The Lead Role
Just a few days ago, Bollywood producers made a beeline to register movie titles such as Pulwama, Balakot, Abhinandan and many more patriotic names. After the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, filmmakers are pretty sure about making a movie on the Pulwama attack will bring them big money at the box office. It is now reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shown his interest to produce a movie on Pulwama and the production is still in its budding stage.
Several A-list Actors Have Shown Their Interest To Star In The Movie!
It is reported that several A-list actors have shown their interest to star in the movie on Pulwama attacks and have personally contacted top producers to cast them.
A Portion Of Profits Will Go To The Martyred Families?
"This project is our small way of saluting our armed forces and their families," and added its a way to "salute and pay tribute" to the Indian Air Force, a source close to the project said to Mumbai Mirror.
The Production To Be A Joint Venture
Apart from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Pulwama attack movie will also be co-produced by T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Mahaveer Jain.
Let's Wait For An Official Confirmation!
Now that we've heard quite a lot of stuff about the Pulwama terror attack movie, let's wait and watch for an official confirmation by the filmmakers and it would be quite interesting to see who would they cast as the lead actor. A Vicky Kaushal repeat might be on the cards? Let's wait and see!
