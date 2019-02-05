Game Over For Rajkumar Hirani? Director To Be DISMISSED From Munna Bhai 3 Due To #MeToo Allegations?

Vidhu Vinod Chopra To Drop Rajkumar Hirani From Munna Bhai 3?

Reports are doing the rounds that Vidhu Vinod Chopra is miffed with Rajkumar Hirani and will soon drop him from Munna Bhai 3 as the sexual harassment allegations refuse to die down despite several weeks have passed and that's bringing a bad name to his movies which is already in the pipeline.

Rajkumar Hirani Confirmed His Relationship With Vidhu Vinod Chopra Is Strained

The Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani confirmed in a previous interview that his relationship with Vidhu Vinod Chopra was "crumbling under pressure" and he's doing everything possible to mend things and bring it back to normal.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Didn't Take Rajkumar Hirani's Side, Nor Did He Speak Out Against Him

During the promotions of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Vidhu Vinod Chopra was asked to comment about Rajkumar Hirani's #MeToo controversy and the producer didn't take his side nor did he bash him. He said, "This stage here is for something else, which is extremely important for us, as important as what you're talking about. This opportunity we should use to talk about this and that of course, when there is a right time, we will talk about it."

It's Game Over For Rajkumar Hirani?

We'll have to wait and watch if Rjakumar Hirani will be a part of Munna Bhai 3 or not and only Vidhu Vinod Chopra can answer the million dollar question. If he's indeed being dismissed, it'll be the most shocking thing we've ever seen lately.