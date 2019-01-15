Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Are NOT Getting Engaged; Is Ranbir’s Commitment Phobia The Reason?

Ranbir & Alia Are Serious But..

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to Ranbir Kapoor as saying, "Of course, Ranbir and Alia are serious about one another. But right now, their focus is on seeing Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor fully recovers from his illness."

No Truth About June Engagement

The source further added, "Only then will the couple take their relationship to the next level. So there is absolutely no truth to reports of a June engagement."

‘Alia Is Very Much Part Of Ranbir’s Family’

The family friend also asserted that both Ranbir and Alia are taking the relationship very seriously. "We've never seen Ranbir more involved and committed. Alia is now very much part of Ranbir's family.

She gets along well with everyone in Ranbir's family and is keeping tabs on Rishiji's health as he recovers in the US."

Ranbir-Alia’s Fans Have To Wait For Some Time...

The family friend was also quoted as saying, "Why would Ranbir and Alia set a target of getting engaged after finishing their film together (Brahmastra)? In fact, after seeing so much of one another on the sets, they may not want to see each other for a while."