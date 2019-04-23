Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Release Postponed? To Not Clash With Salman Khan's Dabangg 3
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra had announced it's release few months back and was all set to hit the theatres during Christmas 2019 but things went into a tailspin when Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dbangg 3 announced its release date and guess what, it's during Christmas 2019 as well. However, it now looks like Brahmastra might not release during the planned date and the reason is not due to fear of a clash, but due to VFX delay.
If Brahmastra Release Gets Postponed, It Is Mainly Due To VFX
"There is a more practical reason. If Brahmastra doesn't release in December 2019, it will be mainly because its shooting is likely to go on till October. After this, the sci-fi thriller will get into post-production, which may take longer because the film is heavily dependent on VFX,'' said a trade source to DNA.
Visual Effects Takes Time
''In the past, every movie with heavy-duty visual effects, has had to keep a buffer period due to the nature of the work involved,'' the source summed it up.
None Of It Is Confirmed
However, Brahmastra delay is not confirmed yet and the movie might even end up clashing at the box office alongside Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. We'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation if there is indeed a postponement.
Brahmastra Vs Dabangg 3
While Brahmastra is all aout Indian mythology, magical energies and powers, Dabangg 3 is a masala entertainer which the audiences have showered their love on previously. We're sure both the movies will fare really well at the box office when it hits the theatres.
