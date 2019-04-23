Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Release Postponed? To Not Clash With Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

If Brahmastra Release Gets Postponed, It Is Mainly Due To VFX

"There is a more practical reason. If Brahmastra doesn't release in December 2019, it will be mainly because its shooting is likely to go on till October. After this, the sci-fi thriller will get into post-production, which may take longer because the film is heavily dependent on VFX,'' said a trade source to DNA.

Visual Effects Takes Time

''In the past, every movie with heavy-duty visual effects, has had to keep a buffer period due to the nature of the work involved,'' the source summed it up.

None Of It Is Confirmed

However, Brahmastra delay is not confirmed yet and the movie might even end up clashing at the box office alongside Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. We'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation if there is indeed a postponement.

Brahmastra Vs Dabangg 3

While Brahmastra is all aout Indian mythology, magical energies and powers, Dabangg 3 is a masala entertainer which the audiences have showered their love on previously. We're sure both the movies will fare really well at the box office when it hits the theatres.