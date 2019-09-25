English
    Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Don't Want To Become Like Saif-Kareena & John-Bipasha!

    By
    |

    Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made their affair possible, fans have been waiting to see their on-screen chemistry in Ayan Mukerji's much ambitious project, Brahmastra. Off late, rumours suggested things are not well between the Brahmastra duos, hence, they have declined a few projects, which were offered to them to do together!

    However, a source close to the couple reveals the real reason behind why Alia and Ranbir don't want to collaborate much for projects before the release of Brahmastra. "Of course they get offers to work together all the time. But they don't want to become like Dharmendra-Hema Malini, Bipasha-John or Saif-Kareena. These couples were so visible to the public in real life that the audience rejected their efforts to be seen together on screen," reveals the source.

    ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt-dont-want-to-become-like-saif-kareena-john-bipasha

    Recently, Alia had also admitted that she and Ranbir don't need to work together to spend time with each other. She was quoted as saying, "Work is work, and our personal life won't be carried on the sets. While shooting for Brahmastra, we discuss only the shots and scenes. We don't need to sign films together to spend time together."

    All's NOT WELL Inside The Bachchan Clan? A MYSTERY Around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ABSENCE Is Solved

    On the work front, apart from Brahmastra, Alia will be seen next in Sadak 2 and Takht. Ranbir, on the other hand will be seen next in Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutta and Vaani Kapoor. The actor is also in talks with Kabir Singh director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, none of the parties have confirmed their collaboration for any project yet!

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 1:33 [IST]
