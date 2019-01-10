Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt To Get Engaged After Brahmastra Release?

Reports state that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get engaged after Brahmastra releases and that would be either by December 2019 or January 2020. For the uninitiated, Brahmastra is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

The Couple Is Just Waiting It Out!

"While everyone is speculating about another Bollywood wedding this year, but it is being reported that the couple plans on waiting it out, at least until their upcoming film (Brahmastra) together is released," a source said to a leading portal.

Neetu Kapoor Is Fond Of Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor seems to be fond of Alia Bhatt as she was beside the family in New York City when Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment.

The Big Fat Indian Wedding

We hope that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will officially make an announcement on their engagement and wedding dates as that would raise the pulses of the fans and bring in joy and cheer all around.