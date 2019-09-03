Officially Confirmed? Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt To Get ENGAGED Next Month - Venue Revealed!

It's not the first time that we're coming across the buzz of lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's engagement and guess what? Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia are supposed to exchange rings next month. Journalist Umair Sandhu tweets, " BREAKING NEWS: As per Alia Bhatt Close friends, Superstar #RanbirKapoor & #AliaBhatt will do #engagement Next Month in Mumbai with Family & Close Friends ! Officially Confirmed."

Not so long ago, when Alia was asked about her marriage rumours, which was supposed to happen this year, she had said, "The only 'Roka' I'm going to is the restaurant in London. There's no roka happening for me. And why are you putting a year to my marriage?"

Speaking of how she decided that Ranbir is the one, Alia said, "When I met him for the first time in my life. Again, let me tell you he's not difficult. He's a supremely simple person. He's such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him."

"As an actor, as a person, as everything. He's way better a person thanI am. And about getting married? Well, that's the only thing that's irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I'm getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he's used to it."

Speaking of her relationship with Ranbir, Alia had also stated that it's more like a friendship and the best part about their relationship is that both of them treat each other as an individual and they are living their own professional lives in its full form.

Alia had said, "There's a beautiful book titled My Brilliant Friend. Ranbir's my brilliant friend."

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Brahmstra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

