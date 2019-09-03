English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Officially Confirmed? Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt To Get ENGAGED Next Month - Venue Revealed!

    By
    |

    It's not the first time that we're coming across the buzz of lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's engagement and guess what? Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia are supposed to exchange rings next month. Journalist Umair Sandhu tweets, " BREAKING NEWS: As per Alia Bhatt Close friends, Superstar #RanbirKapoor & #AliaBhatt will do #engagement Next Month in Mumbai with Family & Close Friends ! Officially Confirmed."

    Not so long ago, when Alia was asked about her marriage rumours, which was supposed to happen this year, she had said, "The only 'Roka' I'm going to is the restaurant in London. There's no roka happening for me. And why are you putting a year to my marriage?"

    ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt-to-get-engaged-next-month

    Speaking of how she decided that Ranbir is the one, Alia said, "When I met him for the first time in my life. Again, let me tell you he's not difficult. He's a supremely simple person. He's such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him."

    "As an actor, as a person, as everything. He's way better a person thanI am. And about getting married? Well, that's the only thing that's irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I'm getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he's used to it."

    Speaking of her relationship with Ranbir, Alia had also stated that it's more like a friendship and the best part about their relationship is that both of them treat each other as an individual and they are living their own professional lives in its full form.

    Alia had said, "There's a beautiful book titled My Brilliant Friend. Ranbir's my brilliant friend."

    On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Brahmstra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

    Kangana Ranaut To Shoot A Grand Retro Dance Number For Jayalalithaa Biopic

    More RANBIR KAPOOR News

    Read more about: ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue