Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra Delayed Again? To Clash With Prithviraj And Dhaakad

Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan has been in the making for quite some time now. The highly anticipated movie directed by Ayan Mukerji also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. According to a few media reports, the movie could be further delayed. It is now rumoured to release on Diwali 2020 and will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad at the box office.

The makers of Brahmastra had initially announced that the movie would release on Christmas 2019 and then delayed it further for an early summer 2020 release. But the filming is far from finished and the VFX work is taking longer than expected. Hence the movie, in all likelihood, could release in the latter half of 2020. The team is yet to officially confirm the new release date.

The superhero trilogy is jointly scripted by Ayan Mukerji and Hussain Dalal while the cinematography of the ambitious project is being handled by V Manikandan and Patrick Duroux. The music for the film is composed by Pritam, Steel Banglez, and Tanishk Bagchi respectively. Brahmastra is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios.

If the new date gets official, Brahmastra would be facing some stiff competition at the box office. The date has already been claimed by Yash Raj Films for its historic biopic Prithviraj and by Kangana Ranaut for Dhaakad.

Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra. The patriotic historic drama features Akshay Kumar and debutant Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad is helmed by Razneesh 'Razy’ Ghai whilst jointly being produced by Sohel Maklai Productions, Asylum Films, and Qyuki Digital Media.

