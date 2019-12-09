Ranbir Kapoor And Tiger Shroff To Come Together For Yash Raj Film’s Next?

Yash Raj Films is gearing up for its golden jubilee anniversary next year. The production house is lining up a string of star-studded movies as a part of its 50-year celebrations. YRF’s slate of movies for 2020 includes Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj’, Ranveer Singh’s 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer 'Shamshera’. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Chopra may also be planning a big-budget action movie with Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

A source close to the development stated “The production house is celebrating fifty glorious years ever since its launch in 1970 and buzz is that many top stars have been headlined for various new projects. However, there has been no official announcement on these projects yet. YRF has always been tight-lipped about its new movies and doesn’t announce till everything has been signed on the dotted line. A new project that is under discussion is apparently an action drama with Tiger Shroff and Ranbir Kapoor – two of the most talented actors of this generation.”

The source went on to add, “Apparently, Adi is very happy with Tiger’s success in War and is keen to do another movie with him. Tiger’s dance and action skills are fantastic and he has been at par in each and every scene with Hrithik (also known for his excellence dance moves and action skills) in the movie. Adi is already working with Ranbir in Shamshera and is impressed with the star’s dedication to his craft. While it is not finalized whether there will be two different movies with the two stars leading them or one project with both, one would expect any movie with the two stars as a project watching out for!”

It will surely be interesting to see the two young heartthrobs in a movie together. Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for 'Baaghi 3’. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of 'Brahmastra’ and 'Shamshera’ in 2020.