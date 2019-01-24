English
    Ranbir Kapoor IRKED With Alia Bhatt? Seems Only Alia Is Putting Effort Into The Relationship!

    By Lekhaka
    It seems things are not well between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir & Alia entered into a relationship after breaking up with Katrina Kaif & Sidharth Malhotra, respectively. Love bloomed between them while working together for their first collaboration, Brahmastra. For the first time, both Alia and Ranbir didn't shy from accepting their relationship and left everyone amused. But the latest report about their relationship might upset their fans and followers. It looks like things are not going smooth between Ranbir & Alia.

    Alia Is Upset With Ranbir

    Rumours are rife that Ranbir Kapoor gets easily irritated with Alia Bhatt's constant calls and messages and wants his space. On the other side, Alia is a bit upset with this behaviour of Ranbir because she feels she is the only one putting effort into the relationship.

    Alia Is Going Extra Miles For Ranbir

    Unlike Ranbir, Alia is leaving no stones unturned to mingle with the Kapoors and is maintaining a cordial relationship with them.

    Alia Has Already Won Over Ranbir’s Family

    Be it Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima or Samaira, Alia has already become everyone's favourite and the family was also seen celebrating the New Year Eve with her.

    However, an insider reveals that Alia feels Ranbir needs to put more effort into this relationship.

    No Engagement On The Cards!

    Not so long ago, a source close to the Kapoors was quoted as saying, "Of course, Ranbir and Alia are serious about one another. But right now, their focus is on seeing Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor fully recover from his illness.

    Only then will the couple take their relationship to the next level. So there is absolutely no truth to reports of a June engagement."

    The Source Had Further Added..

    "Why would Ranbir and Alia set a target of getting engaged after finishing their film together (‘Brahmastra')? In fact, after seeing so much of one another on the sets, they may not want to see each other for a while."

    Thursday, January 24, 2019, 15:08 [IST]
