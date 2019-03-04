Shahrukh Khan's Loss Is Ranbir Kapoor's Gain? The Sanju Star To Replace SRK In Rakesh Sharma Biopic?

Ranbir Kapoor To Star In Rakesh Sharma Biopic?

Reports are doing the rounds that producer Ronnie Screwvala has approached the Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor to star in the upcoming Rakesh Sharma biopic. Though Ranbir has not given his nod yet, it is stated that he's fallen in love with the script.

Ronnie Screwvala Has Approached Vicky Kaushal As Well...

Impressed with Vicky Kaushal's sudden rise and fanfare, all thanks to Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sanju, Ronnie Screwvala has also approached him to star in the Rakesh Sharma biopic. We'll now have to wait and watch as to who will give their nod. Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal!

Fatima Sana Shaikh To Play The Lead Heroine?

It is reported that Fatima Sana Shaikh has been casted to play the lead heroine in the Rakesh Sharma biopic. However, no official confirmation has been given out by the actress of the filmmakers.

The Painful Wait!

We wonder how long do we have to wait to get the final casting of the Rakesh Sharma biopic. The story seems inspiring and the audiences will love to watch a movie on the silver screen.