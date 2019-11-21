Rangoli Chandel’s Latest Twitter Rant Is Targeted Towards A Famous Movie Critic

Rangoli Chandel in a series of tweets has hit out at a movie critic and her list of 100 most memorable performances of the decade. Rangoli seems mighty upset with the fact that sister Kangana Ranaut has been completely snubbed for her performances. She questions the credibility of the movie critic and the fact that she comes from a movie background. The critic in question is married to a famous Bollywood producer-director. The critic's mother and brother are famous writers in the industry as well.

She called the celebrated critic a minion of the 'movie mafia’ who had taken it upon herself to give medals for great performances. She continued to add that the movie critic herself hasn’t accomplished anything great so who gives her the right to use an actor’s work like this.

Rangoli did not shy away from taking a pot shot at the critic for having called 'Kalank' a great movie and having given it a 3 star rating based on beautiful clothes and makeup. The tweet read “Kalank ko great movie keh sakti hai coz she liked beautiful clothes & good make up, kya usko haq hai in artists ko judge karne ka, ja apni kitty party kar, if u take Kangana’s name in these manipulative surveys then she wl expose u”. (sic)

Chandel went on to accuse the reviewer, who runs a famous Youtube channel of favouring nepotism and biased behavior towards certain folks from the industry. She makes fun of the fact that the critic has received a lot of flak for some of her reviews and hence is in no position to judge good cinema and performances.

It will surely be interesting to see as to who would be next on the Rangoli Chandel hit list.