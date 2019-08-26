English
    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone To Start A Family after Wrapping Up '83?

    The latest gossip in Tinseltown is that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are reportedly planning to start a family once they are done with their work commitment for '83, reports Deccan Chronicle. Also, adding fire to the rumours is the speculation that DP is turning down offers and presently has only Chhapaak and '83 in kitty.

    The DC report quotes a source as saying, "In fact, she wanted to take a break for motherhood after Chhapaak. But Ranveer was very keen that Deepika plays his wife in '83."

    Last time, Deepika took such a break was after Padmaavat released, that too for planning her wedding. "When she took that break after Padmaavat, she was being offered the best of films and a remuneration unheard of for a female lead in Bollywood. Now, after marriage, she is ready to take another break when the world is at her feet," the DC report quoted a close friend as saying.

    Meanwhile, then and now buzz of Deepika Padukone being pregnant surfaces in the media. The latest speculation had come up cos Deepika was seen in loose-fitting clothes. Fans couldn't stop their excitement and started guessing away.

    "Looks like she is pregnant," wrote one fan, while another commented: "Looks very pregnant."

    Another photo of DP's has her standing sideways. A fan asked: "Is she pregnant?" Another fan announced: "Hiding baby bump." Guess we will get to know when we get to know!

    Coming back to all things professional, a TOI report says that Kabir Khan, director of '83, is all impressed with Deepika's performance. A source told the leading lady, "Even though the film is centred around Kapil Dev and that epic match, Deepika's character has a lot to do in 83. Her scenes with Ranveer are a major highlight and Kabir was quite impressed with what he saw on his monitor."

    Read more about: deepika padukone ranveer singh
    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
