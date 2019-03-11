Ranveer Singh Unhappy With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Decision To Work Again With Salman Khan?

SLB & Ranveer Had Talked About A Fourth Film Together

''They had discussed a project. We aren't sure if it's the same one that Salman Khan is doing. But Mr. Bhansali and Ranveer Singh had definitely talked about a fourth film together," informs the source.

This Movie Was Meant For Salman Only

However, a source close to Bhansali begs to differ, "They've no doubt discussed another project together, but it isn't the one that Bhansali is making with Salman in the lead. The one with Salman was always meant for Salman alone, or no one at all.''

Is SLB Upset With Ranveer Singh?

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat turned Ranveer from a star to a superstar. But Ranveer was heard praising Rohit Shetty and Zoya Akhtar with equal fervour.''

Deepika Is SLB's Loyalist

''Deepika, on the other hand, has remained steadfast in her loyal appreciation of what Bhansali has done for her career.''

Another source close to Ranveer revealed, "Ranveer had two blockbusters, Padmaavat and Simmba in 2018. He already has a big hit, Gully Boy in 2019. He isn't fretting over losing the next Bhansali film.''