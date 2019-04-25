Rashmika Mandanna SKEPTICAL About Sanjay Leela Bhansali? She’s OFFERED This MEGA PROJECT!

Yes, you read it right. We hear South sensation Rashmika Mandanna has been offered to make a grand debut in Bollywood. According to Pinkvilla, Rashmika is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but the actress hasn't given her nod yet to the filmmaker. We wonder what's making Rashmika sceptical about signing Bhansali's film.

Reportedly, the yet to be untitled thriller will see Randeep Hooda as the leading man and the shooting is likely to go on floors in August this year. We also hear that Randeep will don the hat of a cop in the film.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her next film Dear Comrade with Vijay Deverakonda.