English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rashmika Mandanna SKEPTICAL About Sanjay Leela Bhansali? She’s OFFERED This MEGA PROJECT!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Yes, you read it right. We hear South sensation Rashmika Mandanna has been offered to make a grand debut in Bollywood. According to Pinkvilla, Rashmika is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but the actress hasn't given her nod yet to the filmmaker. We wonder what's making Rashmika sceptical about signing Bhansali's film.

    Reportedly, the yet to be untitled thriller will see Randeep Hooda as the leading man and the shooting is likely to go on floors in August this year. We also hear that Randeep will don the hat of a cop in the film.

    rashmika-mandanna-skeptical-about-sanjay-leela-bhansali-has-been-offered-bollywood-film

    Are you excited to see Rashmika with Randeep? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below. 

    Arjun Kapoor Reveals Real Reason Behind NOT Marrying Malaika!

    Meanwhile, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her next film Dear Comrade with Vijay Deverakonda.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue