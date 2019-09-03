Rashmika Mandanna To Romance This Superstar In Her Bollywood Debut?

Rashmika Mandanna has huge fan followings in South film industry. The Kannada actress has already carved a niche for herself and we hear that she is all set to make her Bollywood début opposite none other than Shahid Kapoor. Excited? So are we!

AWKWARD PIC: Ranbir Kapoor Looks LEAST INTERESTED In Alia Bhatt; Trolls Call Them A 'Fake Couple'

A source close to the actress told an entertainment portal, "Shahid and the makers met and they were brainstorming on who could be cast as the heroine and they all thought of Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna who's a huge star already."

The source further added, "The producers were on the lookout for a fresh face and if Rashmika gives her nod, this will also mark her Hindi début. She has watched Jersey and given how Kabir Singh has fared at the ticket windows, she has also expressed an interest in the Hindi remake. But the modalities and remunerations need to be finalised for now. The makers are planning to roll out the film by November this year."

Rashmika has always been in the news for her Bollywood début news but as of now, the actress has not made any official announcement. We hope the actress finalizes the project soon. What're your thoughts on this piece of gossip? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Boney Kapoor To Attend Sridevi's Wax Statue Unveiling in Madame Tussauds, Singapore