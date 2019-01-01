 »   »   »  Rishi Kapoor Undergoing Cancer Treatment In New York? Neetu Kapoor's Latest Post Drops Hints

Rishi Kapoor had a wonderful start to the New Years 2019 as he was surrounded by his loved ones in New York City and Neetu Kapoor posted a picture on her Instagram handle enjoying at an upscale restaurant in the city. The picture shows Rishi Kapoor seated at the centre and is with his wife Neetu, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor along with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara Sahni.

The highlight of the image is also of Alia Bhatt, as the young and bubbly actress is seen seated next to her alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. While the picture is as sweet and family oriented as it gets, the caption has made everyone do the talking as if you read between the lines, it's all about 'cancer, wished and good health'.

Here's what Neetu Chandra captioned the post - "Happy 2019.🎈 No resolutions, only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign!!! No hatred, less poverty, loads of love togetherness, happiness and most imp. Good health."

So as per the caption, we can assume that Rishi Kapoor is in New York for his cancer treatment, but none of that has been confirmed yet. No matter what the condition is, we always wish and hope that he's doing well both physically and mentally and we're all waiting for him to comeback to India and also to Bollywood pretty quick.

Most Read: When Kader Khan Said: People Just Want Shahrukh & Salman Khan's Films, They Don't Care About Content