Saif Ali Khan Is Upset With Sara Ali Khan's Over Media Exposure?

Saif Is Worried About Sara

A source close to Saif Ali Khan quoted as saying, "She is just two films old and is already being written about extensively. Saif has expressed his concern to her and the rest is up to her. He isn't the kind to put any pressure on his children."

Interestingly, Boney Kapoor Also Wanted Janhvi’s PR To Be Active Like Sara

A few days, it was reported that Boney Kapoor has asked his daughter Janhvi Kapoor to change her PR team and follow Sara Ali Khan's example.

Sara Is Enjoying The Limelight

Boney Kapoor feels Janhvi's PR team is not as effective and efficient as Sara Ali Khan's PR and owing to the same reason; Janhvi is missing out a lot, while Sara is enjoying all the limelight.

However, Sara Is Least Concerned About Her Competition With Janhvi

Recently, while speaking of her alleged rivalry with Janhvi, Sara Ali Khan was quoted as saying, "This whole thing (rivalry) about Janhvi and me is so funny."

"We're both extremely comfortable and confident in our skin. The first five times people made collages of us on Instagram asking ‘who's better?' we sent it to each other. Now we don't because it happens every week."

What’s On The Cards For Sara & Janhvi?

On the work front, Sara hasn't signed any film yet post the release of Kedarnath and Simmba.

Whereas, Janhvi was last seen in Dhadak and has also grabbed Karan Johar's next, Takht. In Takht, Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space with stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pedenekar and Anil Kapoor.