Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt To Romance Each Other & Play Their Age In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah?

Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt To Play Their Own Age!

The latest reports doing the rounds is that Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will play their own age in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah and none of them will try to look younger or older respectively.

Alia Bhatt To Romance Salman Khan

Reports are doing the rounds that Alia Bhatt will indeed romance Salman Khan in Inshallah despite the age difference and it would be an unconventional film the audiences have never seen before.

When Asked Alia Bhatt If The Rumours Are True...

"I don't want to correct or deny or anything like that because there's no need for me to do that so early. What's important for people to know now is that we are doing a film. What film we are doing, let the makers put out."

I Feel Blessed To Work With Salman & SLB

"I always hoped that I work with Sanjay sir and Salman. It's just that I didn't think that I would work with them together. So to me, I feel blessed and very excited. It's a beautiful journey and I can't wait to get on to," Alia Bhatt summed it up to KoiMoi.