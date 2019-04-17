Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 To Have Two Leading Heroines! Is The Other Actress Giorgia Andriani?

The Other Heroine Is For The Flashback Scenes

While Sonakshi Sinha is the first lead heroine, the second heroine is for the flashback scenes where a younger Salman Khan and the younger actress will share screen space.

Sonakshi Sinha Has A Bigger Role Compared To The Second Heroine

"There is one more actress in Dabangg 3. However, Sonakshi has got a bigger role in the film. The other girl's role in the film will be shown in the flashback scene with Salman," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

Is The Second Heroine Giorgia Andriani?

Arbaaz Khan is eager to launch his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani in Bollywood and rumours are doing the rounds that he's cast her alongside Salman Khan for the flashback scenes in Dabangg 3. However, none of that has been confirmed by the filmmakers yet.

Dabangg 3 Grand Release

The shoot of Dabangg 3 is in full swing and the movie is expected to be completed in four months. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres in December 2019.