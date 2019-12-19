Trade Talk: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 To Suffer At The Box Office Due To Ongoing CAA Protests?

From the past few days, the nation is in the mood for anything but watching movies. We are well-aware about the ongoing CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests all over India and amid all the hullabaloo, Salman Khan's much-awaited Dabangg 3 is releasing in theatres tomorrow i.e., December 20, 2019. According to film sub distributor Rahul Verma, owing to the same reason, the Salman Khan starrer is going to suffer a bit on its opening day at the box office.

Rahul Verma tweeted, "Protest all over India, emergency declared in many parts of India! #Dabangg3 gonna suffer. Sad but true. Also the advances are lowest for Salman Khan since Tubelight."

He further tweeted, "#Dabangg3 anyhow will still cross 30cr nett tomorrow at any cost. The walkout audience will be huge, stop giving attention to haters who have been struggling to cross 30cr nett opening on national holiday, yaha to non holiday hai + protest."

On a related note, Dabangg 3 has been getting a positive response from the United Arab Emirates.

However, it is yet to be seen if the current political situation in India would affect the business of Dabangg 3 or the film would manage to shine in theatres despite the odds!

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 also casts Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. The film also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee M Manjrekar.

