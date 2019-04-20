English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Once On The Verge Of Marrying Aishwarya Rai & Katrina, Salman Khan Decides To NEVER EVER Get Married

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Salman Khan is one of the most eligible bachelors of the B-town. The Superstar has been in headlines for his affairs since he made a debut in Industry but never married any of his girlfriends. However, a source close to Salman's family reveals to Pinkvilla, why he might never get married. According to an insider, Salman, who was once on the verge of marrying Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif feels he can never give his cent percent to his partner. Read on to know in detail..

    No Lady In His Life Can Be As Important As His Family

    "Salman bhai is known to go all out for his family. His love transcends into selfless loyalty. Multiple times he was close to getting married, but each time he was unable to give another person as much as important as his family," reports a source.

    Why Salman Feels ‘Marrying’ Someone Would Be Unfair?

    "Salman thought it would be unfair to commit to a partner and not be able to give his cent percent, that's the real reason why he is single," the source further added.

    Salman’s Family Wanted Him To Get Married

    "While his family wanted the actor to tie the knot on two occasions with the leading ladies he was romantically involved with, Salman put his personal interest aside and instead invested in building an empire for his family.", stated the source.

    When Salman Was On The Verge Of Marrying These Girlfriends

    "Family is of utmost importance to Salman. Salman was to get married to Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani for which even cards were printed. In the early 2000's he came close to marrying Aishwarya Rai, while more recently Katrina Kaif was on the verge of becoming a permanent member of the Khan household.

    It was the fear of his partner not understanding the intensity of Salman's selfless love for family that discouraged him," concluded the source.

    Salman Is Currently Focusing On His Work Front

    On the work front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his mega-release, Bharat. The film also casts Katrina Kaif and is all set to hit the theatres on the eve of Eid.

    When An ANGRY Sanjay Dutt BLAMED His First Wife Richa's Parents For Divorce

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 6:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue