Once On The Verge Of Marrying Aishwarya Rai & Katrina, Salman Khan Decides To NEVER EVER Get Married
Salman Khan is one of the most eligible bachelors of the B-town. The Superstar has been in headlines for his affairs since he made a debut in Industry but never married any of his girlfriends. However, a source close to Salman's family reveals to Pinkvilla, why he might never get married. According to an insider, Salman, who was once on the verge of marrying Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif feels he can never give his cent percent to his partner. Read on to know in detail..
No Lady In His Life Can Be As Important As His Family
"Salman bhai is known to go all out for his family. His love transcends into selfless loyalty. Multiple times he was close to getting married, but each time he was unable to give another person as much as important as his family," reports a source.
Why Salman Feels ‘Marrying’ Someone Would Be Unfair?
"Salman thought it would be unfair to commit to a partner and not be able to give his cent percent, that's the real reason why he is single," the source further added.
Salman’s Family Wanted Him To Get Married
"While his family wanted the actor to tie the knot on two occasions with the leading ladies he was romantically involved with, Salman put his personal interest aside and instead invested in building an empire for his family.", stated the source.
When Salman Was On The Verge Of Marrying These Girlfriends
"Family is of utmost importance to Salman. Salman was to get married to Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani for which even cards were printed. In the early 2000's he came close to marrying Aishwarya Rai, while more recently Katrina Kaif was on the verge of becoming a permanent member of the Khan household.
It was the fear of his partner not understanding the intensity of Salman's selfless love for family that discouraged him," concluded the source.
Salman Is Currently Focusing On His Work Front
On the work front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his mega-release, Bharat. The film also casts Katrina Kaif and is all set to hit the theatres on the eve of Eid.
