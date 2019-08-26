Salman Khan Ditches Mika Singh; Won't Do US Concert With Him After His Singing Stint In Pakistan

In what comes as a big blow to singer Mika Singh, superstar Salman Khan has decided to drop out the singer from his US tour after the former's singing stint at a wedding in Pakistan. For the unversed, Mika got banned by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) for performing at a billionaire's daughter's wedding in Pakistan on August 8, 2019.

Reportedly, the US tour was earlier scheduled to kick-start on August 25. However, now it's postponed to a later date and Salman will fly without Mika Singh.

A source close to Salman Khan was quoted as saying, "Nowadays you can't be a star/celebrity in India without being 'politically correct'! Mika may have apologised for performing in Pakistan, but he remains tainted - as he went ahead and performed in Pakistan, ignoring the country's sentiment."

Expressing angst against the singer, AICWA had earlier issued a statement, "AICWA will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law. When the tension between the countries is at the peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation's pride."

According to a report published in Mid-Day, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees association (FWICE) has also stated that if any B-town artist works with Mika, then he or she too could get banned.

Ashok Dubey, general secretary of FWICE, was quoted as saying, "If we impose a ban, it means all our technicians - including actors, directors and even spot boys -- will not work with Mika. If someone works with Mika during this ban, say Salman or anyone else, then he too will be banned."

Mika and Salman have given many blockbuster songs together including Jumme ki raat from Kick, Aaj ki party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 440 volts from Sultan. We wonder how would Mika react to being dropped from Salman's US tour.

