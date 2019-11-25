Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's Affair To Be Blamed For Salman Khan's Exit From No Entry 2?

It seems Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor can never go back to being good friends! Wondering why? Well, one can cite Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's affair as a reason. It's known to all that the day Salman got a sniff about Malaika-Arjun's affair, the superstar cut all ties with the latter, who used to be his protégé.

Now, we hear that owing to the same reason, Salman Khan has decided to give a cold shoulder to Boney Kapoor, who is keen to rope in Bhai for No Entry 2, which will be tentatively called 'No Entry Mein Entry'.

A source close to Salman tells Deccan Chronicle, "Salman is out of the project. Boneyji and Anees (Bazmee, director) will take a call very soon on who they want to cast in the role of Prem and will make an announcement once they get the right kind of star to take the franchise forward. The script has been ready for a long time and the project will mount the floors once the casting is done."

Not so long ago, Anees Bazmee had admitted that he is quite keen to have Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor on board.

He was quoted as saying, "We will make No Entry sequel. I have written a good script much bigger than the last one. It's a good script and one of the best films I have written so far. But now, it depends on Boneyji to take the call about how we will take the film forward."

Currently, Salman is gearing up for Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The movie also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles.