Rivalry To Get Worse: Did Salman Khan's Fans Try To Sabotage Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Business?

Things have not been smooth between Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan for the past couple of years! Even though the duo appears all cordial with each other at public platforms, rumours have been rife that, of late, they have turned out to be each other's bête noire.

Akshay Kumar, whose latest outing at the box office, Housefull 4, became the talk of the town owing to the Twitter trend #Housefull4FakeCollections, is apparently miffed with Salman Khan's fans. Reports suggest that it was none other than Salman Khan's fans, who kickstarted the trend of #Housefull4FakeCollections.

Akshay, on the other side, clearing all the enigma around Housefull 4 box office collection, was quoted as saying, "The film has been produced by Disney, who make films worth millions of dollars. Three or five million makes no difference. You are talking about Disney corporate, and not some random, unknown organisation."

Now, an insider talks about Salman and Akshay's ongoing rivalry and tells a leading daily, "Their cold war began when Salman pulled out of Kesari as a producer after announcing the project. Salman left the film when he realised that Ajay Devgn wanted to do a film on the same subject, and even tried to reach out to him earlier, but his team didn't inform him. First Sooryavanshi was pitted opposite Inshallah, after which Sooryavanshi was preponed and Inshallah was shelved."

Salman and Akshay will soon lock horns at the box office as both of them have picked Eid 2020 to release their films. While Salman will be coming for Eid with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Akshay has chosen Laxmmi Bomb for the festive release. It is yet to be seen if Akshay prepones/postpones Laxmmi Bomb or will give Salman a tough competition!

Well, only time will tell! Nonetheless, it will be an exciting Eid for moviegoers!