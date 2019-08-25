English
    Inshallah: Who's Trying To Sabotage Salman Khan's Movie? Theatrical Rights Sold for Rs 190 Crore!

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and why not? The film not only marks the first collaboration of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt but also the comeback of super-hit Jodi - Mr Bhansali and Mr Khan. Amid all the anticipation, we hear someone is trying to sabotage Salman's movie. However, Bhansali has finally sold the theatrical rights of Inshallah for Rs 190 crore.

    A source close to the project informs Pinkvilla, "There is someone trying to do foul play and sabotage Salman's movie. But now, SLB has sold the rights to Jayantilal Gada of Pen Cinemas at a huge price."

    Whereas, a trade source reveals, "Bhansali is also producing the film, along with Salman Khan Films. He has sold the movie for Rs 165 crore plus additional Rs 25 crore for P&A, which makes it a Rs 190 crore and that's huge."

    "Usually, Salman has a deal with a digital streaming agency and a channel partner so the sum of these two usually is Salman's fee for a film. But with Rs 190 crore in the kitty already, the producers already seem to have hit a big home run," added the source.

    Earlier, it was reported that unlike previous Bhansali films, Inshallah won't have lavish sets but will be shot at real locations. The romantic saga is slated to hit the theatres next year during Eid.

    salman khan inshallah
