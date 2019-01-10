English
    Salman Khan Is EXTREMELY PISSED With Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's Marriage Rumours; Feels BETRAYED

    Salman Khan rejects movie because of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor; Here's why | FilmiBeat

    It's known to all Arjun Kapoor, who used to be Salman Khan's protégé, is no more on good terms with his 'Bhai'. And it seems their equation is going to turn worse in upcoming days. Credits - Arjun-Malaika's alleged marriage rumours. It was earlier reported that Salman feels Arjun is the reason behind Malaika-Arbaaz's divorce and apparently Arjun had also received an earful from Salman. Initially, Arjun & Malaika left no stones unturned to keep their affair under blanket but the now, the cat if finally out of the bag and Salman is even more pissed.

    Salman Was Annoyed With Arjun-Malaika’s Closeness

    Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "Arjun Kapoor first dated Salman Khan's youngest sister Arpita Khan. He broke up with her and became friends with Malaika Arora who was married to Salman's brother Arbaaz. That was when Salman began to get annoyed with Arjun."

    Salman Is Upset With Arjun-Malaika’s Marriage Rumours

    "But the latter convinced Bhai that he would never do anything to hurt the Khan family. But after Malaika's divorce from Arbaaz, her public appearances with Arjun and whispers all-around of their impending marriage, Salman is livid."

    Salman Might Reprimand Boney Kapoor

    Salman Khan, who was expected to feature in the sequel of Boney Kapoor's No Entry has walked out of the film without citing any reason and it has left Mr Kapoor all tensed.

    Boney Kapoor Suffers Because Of Arjun-Salman's Cold War

    Reportedly, Salman Khan has already banned Arjun Kapoor from entering his house and he might put ‘No Entry' for Arjun's dad, Boney Kapoor too.

    We wonder which actor Boney Kapoor would choose to fill in Salman Khan's shoes! Any guess? Do tell us in the comments section below.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 15:11 [IST]
