Salman Khan Is UNLUCKY For Newcomers; One Needs Karan Johar To Have A Brighter Future In Bollywood

Trade Analyst Comments On Salman Khan's Launching Spree

"Most of Salman's films have done well in recent times barring Tubelight and Race 3. But the content of these films launching newcomers leaves a lot to be desired," said the trade analyst, while explaining why Salman's strategy for newcomers don't work!

Salman's Star Power Works Only For Him

"A lot of bhai's films have lacked content but did well because of his personal star power. But that has not translated in terms of the box-office as his fans have not rushed to see these films," added the trade source.

On The Other Side, Karan Has Been Always Successful In Launching New Talents

Deccan Chronicle quoted the trade analyst as saying, "Salman is an actor-turned-producer whereas Karan, being the son of a producer, understands the dynamics a lot more and is thoroughly involved in the process of filmmaking.



Newcomers need training and grooming in the right manner before they are launched and he does that thoroughly."

Newcomers Launched By KJo Who Achieved Big In Bollywood

Be it Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra or Janhvi Kapoor, all of them have been doing well in the Industry and have already carved a niche for themselves except Janhvi, who's just one film old!

But the leggy lass has already grabbed her next film - a biopic on Gunjan Saxena!