WHAAT? Salman Khan's LIP-LOCK Scenes With Alia Bhatt Lead To Indifference Between Him & Mr Bhansali?

Here’s What Had Happened..

According to Koimoi, "Salman left SLB's Inshallah because it required him to do multiple lip-lock scenes with Alia Bhatt. As we all know Salman has never done a lip-lock scene onscreen and he didn't want to break this particular rule of him this time too."

Salman Had Tried To Convince Bhansali

Apparently, Salman had also convinced Sanjay Leela Bhansali to drop kissing scenes from the film, but failed to convince the latter. Hence, walked out of project as he felt it would hamper his image of doing only family-friendly films.

Bhansali To Go Ahead With Inshallah Sans Salman

For the unversed, Bhansali has apparently decided to go ahead with Inshallah along with Alia Bhatt. His search hunt for the male lead is still in the process.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has kick-started the shoot of Sadak 2, which is being helmed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt. The film also casts Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

Salman Khan Gears Up For Dabangg 3

On the other side, Salman will be seen next in Dabangg 3, which is slated to release on December 20, 2019. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in the key roles.