Salman Khan Is Hell Bent To LOCK HORNS With Ranbir Kapoor; Is Rivalry The Reason?

Salman Locks Christmas For Dabangg 3

Now, according to the latest reports, Salman Khan, who is currently wrapping up Bharat, has booked Christmas 2019 for Dabangg 3. Earlier, Salman has locked Kick 2 for the same date but since the script of Kick 2 still needs some work, Salman will be coming on Christmas with Dabangg 3.

Here’s Why There’s A Change In The Plan

"Initially, Bhai thought of starting Chulbul Pandey's third outing last September, while Bharat is also under production.

But, since that film spans across many decades and consequently see him sporting different looks, he eventually decided to complete it before beginning Dabangg 3," a source informed the leading daily.

Ranbir & Salman To Lock Horns At Box Office

Interestingly, Ranbir & Ayan have booked Christmas too for their upcoming film, Brahmastra . Now, we have to wait and watch, if anyone of them will compromise with the Christmas release or would rather choose to lock horns at the box office.

Meanwhile, Just Like Salman, Ranbir Might Make A Comeback With His EX-GF Too..

Amid all this, reports also suggest that Luv Ranjan is in talks with Deepika Padukone as he wants to cast her opposite Ranbir in his next. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and it will be an out and out entertainer film.

Post the release of Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is surely on the roll.

Apart from Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan's next, Ranbir will also be seen in YRF's Shamshera. The film also casts Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.