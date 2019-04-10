English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan Removes Iulia Vantur, Puts Sonakshi Sinha In Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala?

    By
    |
    Salman Khan's girlfriend Lulia Vantur replaces by Sonakshi Sinha; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur bagged her first Bollywood movie as a lead heroine in Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala and reports are doing the rounds that Salman Khan has removed Iulia Vantur from the movie and replaced her with his Dabangg 3 co-star Sonakshi Sinha. However, Sonakshi Sinha has a different take to the whole story and here's what she had to say...

    The News Is Completely Untrue!

    "No, it's completely untrue. I have not even been approached for that. In fact, Iulia called me the other day and told me there is a story that's come out and we were laughing about it. So nothing of that sort (is happening) and I am not replacing Iulia," said Sonakshi Sinha to Asian Age.

    Let's Talk About Dabangg 3 Instead, Says Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha steered the wheels to Dabangg 3 instead and said, "Rajjo is Rajjo! In fact, when I put out the picture of her, some fan club made a comparison of the photo like before and after and they were like it's the same. I am just happy that I have not aged and (I am) looking better."

    My Character In Dabangg 3 Is Already Well Established!

    "It's a character that has already been established so there is not much that you can change around. You have to be that character and which is why we are making the film again because people appreciate and want to see those characters again."

    I Don't Feel Nervous With Salman Khan

    "There is no sense of nervousness with Salman. In fact, I was waiting for a long (time) since Dabangg 2. So just being part of that feels great. So many people are still the same from Dabangg like DOP and the camera team. So, it's like coming back home. I am happy Prabhu sir is part of this film," she summed it up.

    Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue