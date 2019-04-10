Salman Khan Removes Iulia Vantur, Puts Sonakshi Sinha In Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala?

The News Is Completely Untrue!

"No, it's completely untrue. I have not even been approached for that. In fact, Iulia called me the other day and told me there is a story that's come out and we were laughing about it. So nothing of that sort (is happening) and I am not replacing Iulia," said Sonakshi Sinha to Asian Age.

Let's Talk About Dabangg 3 Instead, Says Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha steered the wheels to Dabangg 3 instead and said, "Rajjo is Rajjo! In fact, when I put out the picture of her, some fan club made a comparison of the photo like before and after and they were like it's the same. I am just happy that I have not aged and (I am) looking better."

My Character In Dabangg 3 Is Already Well Established!

"It's a character that has already been established so there is not much that you can change around. You have to be that character and which is why we are making the film again because people appreciate and want to see those characters again."

I Don't Feel Nervous With Salman Khan

"There is no sense of nervousness with Salman. In fact, I was waiting for a long (time) since Dabangg 2. So just being part of that feels great. So many people are still the same from Dabangg like DOP and the camera team. So, it's like coming back home. I am happy Prabhu sir is part of this film," she summed it up.