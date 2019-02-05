Salman Khan Responsible For Kareena Kapoor's Re-entry & Malaika Arora's Exit From Dabangg 3?

Salman & Arbaaz Khan Miffed With The Divorce, Hence Kareena Kapoor's Re-entry?

Malaika Arora's exit from Dabangg 3 is no surprise anymore, as the Khans are miffed with the actress due to the divorce and want to stay as far away from her as possible. Hence, Kareena Kapoor was approached for the song.

Arbaaz Khan's Alleged Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani To Have A Meaty Role?

It is rumoured that Arbaaz Khan's alleged girlfriend Giorgia Andriani will have a good role in Dabangg 3 and the Khans will send a message to Malaika Arora through it.

Arjun Kapoor Banned From Visiting The Khans' House?

Apart from Malaika Arora, even her alleged beau Arjun Kapoor has been banned from visiting the Khans' residence and his closeness to Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife is the sole reason for it and Salman believes that he's the sole cause for the divorce.

Boney Kapoor To Be Banned By The Khans As Well?

Reports are doing the rounds that Salman Khan might soon ban Boney Kapoor from visiting his residence as he's not happy with the fact of Ajun Kapoor's growing closeness with Boney Kapoor.

Dabangg 3 To Go On The Floors Soon

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is scheduled to go on the floors between March/April 2019 and Arbaaz Khan revealed that the team is currently scouting for locations. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres during Eid 2020.