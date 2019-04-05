Salman Khan To Launch His Niece Alizeh Agnihotri In Bollywood? Read Details!
Salman Khan has launched a lot of newcomers in Bollywood from both his family and outside. The latest reports doing the rounds is that the Dabangg 3 actor is all set to launch his niece Alizeh Agnihotri and is scouting for a perfect script. In the mean time, Salman Khan is doing everything possible to prepare Alizeh for her big debut and has asked choreographer Saroj Khan to train her in Indian dance forms.
Salman Khan To Launch Alizeh Agnihotri
"Alizeh took the Internet by storm when she recently modelled for aunt Seema Khan's clothing line. She will be launched by Salman's production house next year,'' a source said to a leading daily.
Alizeh Is Learning Dance & Action
''Salman has already started scouting for a suitable script; he wants to launch her with a romance drama. Alizeh, on her part, is training in Indian dance forms as well as action, with the superstar closely monitoring her progress."
Saroj Khan Confirmed That Alizeh Will Be Launched Soon
"I conduct dance classes for all young actresses, including Alizeh. She will become a heroine soon. Alizeh has joined me for a year and has already completed six months," said choreographer Saroj Khan.
Will Alizeh Be A Part Of Dabangg 3?
It was earlier reported that Alizeh Agnihotri will be a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 but that's not happening. We'll get to see her on the silver screen only on her debut and we hope the filmmakers find the right script and get the ball rolling soon.
