Salman Khan To Launch His Niece Alizeh Agnihotri In Bollywood? Read Details!

Salman Khan To Launch Alizeh Agnihotri

"Alizeh took the Internet by storm when she recently modelled for aunt Seema Khan's clothing line. She will be launched by Salman's production house next year,'' a source said to a leading daily.

Alizeh Is Learning Dance & Action

''Salman has already started scouting for a suitable script; he wants to launch her with a romance drama. Alizeh, on her part, is training in Indian dance forms as well as action, with the superstar closely monitoring her progress."

Saroj Khan Confirmed That Alizeh Will Be Launched Soon

"I conduct dance classes for all young actresses, including Alizeh. She will become a heroine soon. Alizeh has joined me for a year and has already completed six months," said choreographer Saroj Khan.

Will Alizeh Be A Part Of Dabangg 3?

It was earlier reported that Alizeh Agnihotri will be a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 but that's not happening. We'll get to see her on the silver screen only on her debut and we hope the filmmakers find the right script and get the ball rolling soon.