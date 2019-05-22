English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    This Bollywood SUPERSTAR To Make A Cameo In Prabhas' Saaho? Boy, We Can't Keep Calm!

    By
    |

    Prabhas starrer Saaho to get bigger! As per the recent reports, the makers of Saaho have approached a Bollywood superstar to make a cameo in the film. Can you guess who is it? He's none other than the Bhaijaan of Bollywood. Yes, you read it right. According to TOI, Salman Khan has been approached to make a special appearance in the film. Apparently, his name was suggested by Neil Nitin Mukesh, who has earlier worked with Salman in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

    Salman TAKES A JIBE At Priyanka For Choosing Nick Jonas Over Bharat

    TOI is also quoted as saying, "While most of the film has been shot so if Salman agrees for the cameo then his part will be shot now and added to the final draft."

    salman-khan-to-make-a-cameo-in-prabhas-saaho

    However, nothing has been confirmed from Salman or the makers' end. Official confirmation is still awaited but we really hope this report comes true and we get to see 'double dhamaaka' of Prabhas and Salman at the silver screen.

    Saaho, which also casts Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. The film also casts Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday and Evelyn Sharma in the key roles. The film will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

    Read more about: salman khan prabhas saaho
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 11:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue