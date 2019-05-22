This Bollywood SUPERSTAR To Make A Cameo In Prabhas' Saaho? Boy, We Can't Keep Calm!

Prabhas starrer Saaho to get bigger! As per the recent reports, the makers of Saaho have approached a Bollywood superstar to make a cameo in the film. Can you guess who is it? He's none other than the Bhaijaan of Bollywood. Yes, you read it right. According to TOI, Salman Khan has been approached to make a special appearance in the film. Apparently, his name was suggested by Neil Nitin Mukesh, who has earlier worked with Salman in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

Salman TAKES A JIBE At Priyanka For Choosing Nick Jonas Over Bharat

TOI is also quoted as saying, "While most of the film has been shot so if Salman agrees for the cameo then his part will be shot now and added to the final draft."

However, nothing has been confirmed from Salman or the makers' end. Official confirmation is still awaited but we really hope this report comes true and we get to see 'double dhamaaka' of Prabhas and Salman at the silver screen.

Saaho, which also casts Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. The film also casts Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday and Evelyn Sharma in the key roles. The film will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.