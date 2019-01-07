 »   »   »  Salman Khan To Marry Iulia Vantur As Soon As He Is Acquitted In The Blackbuck Poaching Case?

The Curious Case Of Salman Khan & Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan spent the New Year in Goa along with his family members and even Iulia Vantur accompanied them during the celebrations. Also, Iulia was beside Salman on his 53rd birthday at his Panvel farmhouse and reports state that the couple will get married as and when the court acquits him in the Blackbuck Poaching Case.

The Court Case Is Preventing Salman Khan From Getting Married To Iulia Vantur

"This year too Iulia has been around him. The one pending court case against Salman Khan is preventing Bhai from getting married, as he does not want to put Iulia into a problem if he gets convicted in the higher courts as well. The court ruled earlier this year that Salman should be given imprisonment in the Black Buck killing case," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

Iulia Vantur Is Patient & Doesn't Mind Waiting!

The report also states that Iulia Vantur is in no hurry to marry Salman Khan and is patient enough to handle the situation. She's currently focusing to cement her place in the industry and will tie the knot only when the time is right, which is, of course, after the Blackbuck Poaching Case acquittal.

On The Work Front - Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur, who released 2 music albums is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Radha Kyun Gori, Main Kyun Kaala? The film also stars Jimmy Shergill and is directed by Prem Soni.

On The Work Front – Salman Khan

Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Atul Agnihotri. Bharat is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid, 2019.