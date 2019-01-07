 »   »   »  Salman Khan To Marry Iulia Vantur As Soon As He Is Acquitted In The Blackbuck Poaching Case?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Bharat Bandh On Jan 8-9 — Here's What Will Be Open, And What Will Be Closed!
-
- Top-Selling Cars In India 2018 December: Maruti Suzuki And Hyundai Set A New Sales Benchmark
- Petrol Price In India Hiked After Hitting 15-Month Low
- PUBG Mobile Launches Website To Take Selfies In Vikendi Theme
- India vs Australia — Report Card Of Indian Players After Historic Series Triumph
- Golden Globes 2019 — Full Winners List
- Indian Fests In January — A 2019 Must-Visit Checklist
- Practices That Bring Demons And Negative Energies In Your House
The year 2019 may see a change in Salman Khan's personal love life for good or for bad. It will be good for him if he gets acquitted in the Blackbuck Poaching Case and it will be bad if he gets convicted, as he'd be jailed for many years. All of this is connected to one thing - Wedding to the love of his life Iulia Vantur.
The Curious Case Of Salman Khan & Iulia Vantur
Salman Khan spent the New Year in Goa along with his family members and even Iulia Vantur accompanied them during the celebrations. Also, Iulia was beside Salman on his 53rd birthday at his Panvel farmhouse and reports state that the couple will get married as and when the court acquits him in the Blackbuck Poaching Case.
The Court Case Is Preventing Salman Khan From Getting Married To Iulia Vantur
"This year too Iulia has been around him. The one pending court case against Salman Khan is preventing Bhai from getting married, as he does not want to put Iulia into a problem if he gets convicted in the higher courts as well. The court ruled earlier this year that Salman should be given imprisonment in the Black Buck killing case," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.
Iulia Vantur Is Patient & Doesn't Mind Waiting!
The report also states that Iulia Vantur is in no hurry to marry Salman Khan and is patient enough to handle the situation. She's currently focusing to cement her place in the industry and will tie the knot only when the time is right, which is, of course, after the Blackbuck Poaching Case acquittal.
On The Work Front - Iulia Vantur
Iulia Vantur, who released 2 music albums is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Radha Kyun Gori, Main Kyun Kaala? The film also stars Jimmy Shergill and is directed by Prem Soni.
On The Work Front – Salman Khan
Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Atul Agnihotri. Bharat is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid, 2019.
Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan