After Bharat & Dabangg 3, Salman Khan To Star In A Horror Film & We Can't Keep Calm! Read Details

Salman Khan's Upcoming Horror Movie Aadamkhor

"Yes, Aadamkhor is the title of the film. It is said to be a horror film. What is interesting is that Salman had done his only ‘horror' film in his life with Suryavanshi, which was about a dead queen who is resurrected,'' said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

Aadamkhor To Be On The Same Lines As Suryavanshi

''Amrita Singh played a queen who comes back to claim her lover Salman Khan and she has a tribe of man-eating half-men half-beasts to kill her suitors. We are not sure if that is the same subject that he plans to make in a different manner."

A B-grade Movie Used The Title Aadamkhor In 1986

Also, the point to be noted here is that the title Aadamkhor was used by a Hindi B-grade movie way back in 1986 and the posters are all over the Internet. Nonetheless, there is absolutely no connection between the two.

Aadamkhor Is Now Registered With The IMPPA

The upcoming spine-chilling horror film of Salman Khan Aadamkhor is registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) and the movie might go on the floors only after Bharat and Dabangg 3 are released.