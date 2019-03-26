Salman Khan Upset With Vivek Oberoi Over This Reason?

Even Salman Is Really Upset

But it seems that not just Javed Akhtar, even Salman Khan is very upset with Vivek Oberoi and the makers of the movie for using his song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon' from Dus in their film.

He Was Not Even Aware Of It

Talking about the same, a source told a leading daily, "Salman was not even aware that the song was in the film until the clarification came out and reached his ears through the people around him.''

He Has Problem With Vivek Oberoi

''He is also very close to T-Series and understands that the music rights rest with the music company who can use the songs anywhere they want. But then the problem is that Vivek Oberoi, who he does not even see eye to eye is the hero of the film in which the song is being featured and may have also been picturised on his character.''

He Has A Good Rapport With The PM

''However, Salman shares a good rapport with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence he does not want to make an issue out of this.''