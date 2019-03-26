Salman Khan Upset With Vivek Oberoi Over This Reason?
Vivek Oberoi's next film, which is a biopic on Narendra Modi, is in news since its inception. Recently, Javed Akhtar slammed the makers of the movie and raised questions about his name appearing in the film's trailer as he had not written any song for the film. Later, producer Sandip responded on Twitter saying, "We have taken the songs 'Ishwar Allah' from the film '1947:Earth' and the song 'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon' from the film 'Dus' in our film, thus we have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed Sahab and Sameer Ji. @TSeries is our Music partner.''
Even Salman Is Really Upset
But it seems that not just Javed Akhtar, even Salman Khan is very upset with Vivek Oberoi and the makers of the movie for using his song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon' from Dus in their film.
He Was Not Even Aware Of It
Talking about the same, a source told a leading daily, "Salman was not even aware that the song was in the film until the clarification came out and reached his ears through the people around him.''
He Has Problem With Vivek Oberoi
''He is also very close to T-Series and understands that the music rights rest with the music company who can use the songs anywhere they want. But then the problem is that Vivek Oberoi, who he does not even see eye to eye is the hero of the film in which the song is being featured and may have also been picturised on his character.''
He Has A Good Rapport With The PM
''However, Salman shares a good rapport with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence he does not want to make an issue out of this.''
For the unversed, PM Modi stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role and is directed by Omung Kumar. It is set to hit the screens on April.
