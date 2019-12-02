Salman Khan’s Kick 2 To Release On This Date; Pooja Hedge Or Kriti Sanon To Play The Female Lead?

Superstar Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his next movie 'Dabangg 3’. The actor reportedly will begin shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Kick 2' post completing his next Eid outing 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Kick 2, in all likelihood, will hit the screens on Eid 2021.

A source close to the development has stated, “Kick released in 2014 and was a huge success in all respects. Five years have passed but the character of Devil, played by Salman Khan, and its dialogues are memorable even today. Salman had a blast doing the film and hence the sequel was always on the cards. The script has been locked and the final touches and dialogue-writing is in process. Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer and also director of Kick 2, needs time for all stages – pre-production, shoot, and post-production. Hence, it has been decided to release the film only in 2021.”

The source went on to add, “As we all know, Ramzan Eid is now synonymous with Salman Khan releases. So what better than this holy festival to bring Kick 2? Even part 1 had released on Eid in 2014. Hence, Kick 2 will hit theatres in May 2021. Since Eid falls on Thursday, May 13 in 2021, Kick 2 might also arrive the same day and thus have the advantage of a four-day weekend.”

According to various media reports, Pooja Hedge and Kriti Sanon are at the forefront of bagging the lead role opposite Salman Khan. A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed “Pooja Hegde has a three-film deal with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. She was recently seen in their big Diwali release Housefull 4 and now she might also bag a part in Kick 2. Sajid Nadiadwala will put forward the names of Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and also Kriti Sanon to Salman Khan. Even Kriti has a similar deal with Sajid Nadiadwala and she’s close to them as she was launched in their film. So once Sajid and Salman arrive at a consensus, the lead actress will be locked.”