SHOCKING! Sanjay Dutt Is DROPPED OUT From Kalank's Promotion Because Of His CONTROVERSIAL Statement!

Sanjay Had Defended Hirani

A source close to Sanjay Dutt told Deccan Chronicle, "Baba blurted out his defence of Hirani in all innocence. He was standing up for a friend. But the move backfired badly. The team quickly decided to eliminate baba from marketing and promotions."

Dutt's Absence Affected Madhuri

Deccan Chronicle also quoted as saying, "Dutt's absence has affected Madhuri Dixit's presence at the film's media events since the two are paired together in the film."

For The Unversed, Here's What Dutt Had Said

During Kalank event, when Sanjay Dutt as asked to comment on Rajkumar Hirani, he told media, "I don't believe in those allegations against Raju, firstly. I have worked with him in so many films that means so many years.

And I don't know why that lady is putting these allegations because it doesn't make sense to anyone of us."

Dutt Was Skeptical About The Woman What Has Accused Hirani Of Sexual Harassment

Sanjay Dutt further stated that if the woman is true to herself, she should go ahead and file an FIR. ''And if you have some allegations then file an FIR do something like that. But, Raju Hirani with that kind of allegations, I don't think."

Sanjay Also Spoke About His Collaboration With Hirani

Speaking about the same, he said, "Last, when I met Raju, he said, '110 per cent it's happening' and Vinod Ji also said that. But, I think they'll make it when they'll feel the time is right and when they'll have a script ready."