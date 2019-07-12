Sanjay Dutt NEGLECTS Trishala Despite Her Boyfriend's Death; Doesn't Consider Her A Part Of Family

'Trishala Has Been Neglected'

The Asian Age quoted Sanjay's friend as saying, "There is certainly a pattern of paternal neglect here. From the time she was born, Trishala has been neglected, if not entirely ignored by her father."

'Trishala Is A Part Of His Past'

"For a child whose mother passed away soon after she was born, not having her father around must be deeply wounding. But that is the reality Trishala must face.

For Sanjay Dutt, his third wife Maanayata and their twin kids are family. Trishala is a part of his past."

Sanjay Dutt Also Ignored Trishala In His Biopic

Last year, when the biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Sanju was released, there was no mention of Trishala in the entire movie. The insider hints that's how Sanjay Dutt wanted it to be in the film.

Trishala Accepted The Movie With Open Arms

While Trishala did not say a word in protest and was all supportive for the movie, Sanjay Dutt's filmmaker friend, Mahesh Manjrekar says it was wrong for the biopic to ignore Trishala.

We wonder why Sanjay Dutt is refraining from showering affection on Trishala. After all, she's his first child.