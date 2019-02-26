English
    Sara Ali Khan Debut Magazine Cover Goes WRONG; Netizens Call It Major Photoshop Fail!

    By
    |

    Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan makes a debut on magazine cover and netizens call it major photoshop fail. Sara, who debuted through Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath and soon featured in Rohit Shetty's Simmba last year, can be seen gracing the cover of Filmfare magazine and her fans are anything but impressed!

    In one of the photoshoot, Sara can be seen posing along with a Kenyan man. While Sara's shadow is pretty visible in the picture, his shadow is missing and fans call it major photoshop fail!

    View this post on Instagram

    If looks could kill... @saraalikhan95 is an absolute stunner in this new still from our latest cover shoot. Watch this space for more exclusive pictures from the shoot.

    A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Feb 26, 2019 at 2:50am PST

    Pic Courtesy - Filmfare

    An user wrote, "That guy is a ghost or Nagin from Bollywood movies, I really amazed to see the best magazine with worst photoshop, at least think logical and put shadow for that guy also :)m and try to match bg with the image."

    Another user wrote, "@filmfare #SaraAliKhan I reserve judgment cuz I'd like to believe u r "woke" enough to know that Africans in their traditional attire are not props for ur photoshoots! This article better have content on the people & culture u have photographed, if not, this is highly offensive!!"

    sara-ali-khan-debut-magazine-cover-goes-wrong-netizens-call-it-photoshop-fail

    Another user wrote, "A bad photo shop of the guy , cheap stuff no shadow of the man." [sic]

    Another user wrote, "To make the man standing behind sara look real, should have shown his shadow too! 🙄 @filmfare@saraalikhan95."

    On the work front, Sara is expected to sign a film opposite Kartik Aaryan.

