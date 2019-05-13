Sara Ali Khan Goes All AWKWARD; IGNORES Ex-boyfriend Veer At Student Of Year 2 Screening

Sara & Veer Didn't Greet Each Other

Acoording to Spotboye, "Veer noticed Sara when he was looking out for his seat. Sara also saw Veer. The ex-lovers may have gone in rewind mode for a bit, but neither of them bothered to say even 'Hi' to each other."

Sara Ignored Veer & Bid A Quick Goodbye

Spotboye further quoted as saying, "Sara, in particular, seemed to be steering her way away when she bid a quick goodbye to the SOTY 2 team after the show, even though Ananya was talking rather animatedly to her group.

Guess, Sara made that hasty exit simply because Veer was also in that group!"

Sara Isn't Dating Anyone

During an episode of the web show Famously Filmfare with the magazine editor Jitesh Pillaai, when Sara was asked if she's currently dating someone, Sara replied, "If I'm not single you think I'm dating people, isn't it? But I'm single. I'm not dating anybody."

Sara On The Work Front

Sara, who made a debut in Kedarnath, was last seen in Simmba and will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan on Coolie No 1 remake. She is also shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next, in which she's paired opposite Kartik Aaryan.