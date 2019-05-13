English
    Sara Ali Khan Goes All AWKWARD; IGNORES Ex-boyfriend Veer At Student Of Year 2 Screening

    It's known to all before entering Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan was in a serious relationship with Veer Pahariya, who is former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson. In fact, in one of her past interviews, she had acknowledged the relationship as well and had said, "He's (Veer) the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life." A couple of days ago, the duo bumped into each other at SOTY 2 screening and things went 'awkward'.

    Sara & Veer Didn't Greet Each Other

    Acoording to Spotboye, "Veer noticed Sara when he was looking out for his seat. Sara also saw Veer. The ex-lovers may have gone in rewind mode for a bit, but neither of them bothered to say even 'Hi' to each other."

    Sara Ignored Veer & Bid A Quick Goodbye

    Spotboye further quoted as saying, "Sara, in particular, seemed to be steering her way away when she bid a quick goodbye to the SOTY 2 team after the show, even though Ananya was talking rather animatedly to her group.

    Guess, Sara made that hasty exit simply because Veer was also in that group!"

    Sara Isn't Dating Anyone

    During an episode of the web show Famously Filmfare with the magazine editor Jitesh Pillaai, when Sara was asked if she's currently dating someone, Sara replied, "If I'm not single you think I'm dating people, isn't it? But I'm single. I'm not dating anybody."

    Sara On The Work Front

    Sara, who made a debut in Kedarnath, was last seen in Simmba and will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan on Coolie No 1 remake. She is also shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next, in which she's paired opposite Kartik Aaryan.

    Kangana Feels THIS Actress Would Have SLAYED At MET Gala 2019 Aptly

    Monday, May 13, 2019, 15:53 [IST]
